Letter: Expect frozen embryo dilemma to get worse

In Alabama, frozen embryos are now legally considered children. How do you suppose the Alabama Supreme Court is going to rule when the first people try to claim their frozen embryos as tax deductions? What’s going to happen when people start counting them as dependents on their federal tax form?

Russell Gust

Waikiki

