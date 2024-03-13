Editorial | Letters Letter: Expect frozen embryo dilemma to get worse Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ASSOCIATED PRESS A petri dish held embryos at the Aspire Houston Fertility Institute on Feb. 27. In Alabama, frozen embryos are now legally considered children. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In Alabama, frozen embryos are now legally considered children. How do you suppose the Alabama Supreme Court is going to rule when the first people try to claim their frozen embryos as tax deductions? What’s going to happen when people start counting them as dependents on their federal tax form? Russell Gust Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Trump’s civil suit loss prompts panhandling