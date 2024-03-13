Letter: Generosity of Benioffs go back a long way

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Approximately 20 years ago my family was honored by the unbelievable kindness of a couple of folks living in Waimea on the Big Island. Read more

Approximately 20 years ago my family was honored by the unbelievable kindness of a couple of folks living in Waimea on the Big Island. Local kids from around the island were invited to apply for full-ride scholarships at Hawaii Preparatory Academy and Parker School, and my Native Hawaiian son was one of the lucky ones chosen.

The donors wanted to host and meet the kids and their families at their house — no fanfare, no press releases, no media coverage.

Last week Marc and Lynne Benioff continued their giving with gifts to two hospitals in Hilo and Honolulu (“Landmark donation,” Star-Advertiser, March 5). Some people are skeptical and question their motives. I know that the Benioffs’ kindness didn’t start with my family 20 years ago, and will not end anytime soon. They may not remember me, but I remember them and am still eternally grateful.

Laura Aquino

Kailua-Kona

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter