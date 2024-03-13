Letter: Ramp up strategies to recruit, retain doctors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is time for the Legislature to address the need for doctors throughout our state. The Legislature should commit a minimum of $20 million a year to recruit doctors. Read more

It is time for the Legislature to address the need for doctors throughout our state. The Legislature should commit a minimum of $20 million a year to recruit doctors. It can offer to repay student loans for recent graduates in exchange for a minimum 10-year commitment to practice in Hawaii. Specific categories of doctors can be prioritized so that the most urgent areas of need are filled first. Run the program for a minimum of five years and assess the results.

We have the revenue, and it would reflect our government’s ability to keep our community healthy. It would also help lighten the load for existing doctors and medical facilities. We can do much when we act as one.

Scott Gomes

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter