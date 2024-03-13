Editorial | Letters Letter: Snap Democratic hold by finding viable candidates Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In response to a recent letter to the editor criticizing Democrats (“Same old Dem dance on Lahaina and Skyline,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27), I assume the author is a Republican or unaffiliated. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In response to a recent letter to the editor criticizing Democrats (“Same old Dem dance on Lahaina and Skyline,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 27), I assume the author is a Republican or unaffiliated. The answer to not having Democrats in office is simple: find other viable candidates. Not all of us just follow the party line; we can and do vote intelligently. At least, I do. Gwen Heliker Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Trump’s civil suit loss prompts panhandling