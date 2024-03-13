Editorial | Off the News Off the news: More spending from same pot of money Today Updated 7:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With no reprieve coming from any enhanced revenue forecast, it’s time for legislators to start sharpening their budgetary pencils. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With no reprieve coming from any enhanced revenue forecast, it’s time for legislators to start sharpening their budgetary pencils. On Monday, the Hawaii Council on Revenues kept growth predictions status quo at 4% for the fiscal year that ends June 30. So in order to deal with hundreds of millions of dollars of unexpected expenditures related to Lahaina wildfire recovery, lawmakers will need to find ways to balance the upcoming state budget. Beyond sharpened pencils, expect sharper budgetary axes to fall on some state programs. Previous Story Off the news: New law raises bar on vote recounts