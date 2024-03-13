Editorial | Off the News Off the news: The high cost of long-vacant city jobs Today Updated 7:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! At the City Council’s hearing Monday on Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed $3.63 billion operating budget, one focus was the perennial issue of budgeted, vacant positions that probably won’t get filled — and in some cases, haven’t been, for years. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. At the City Council’s hearing Monday on Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed $3.63 billion operating budget, one focus was the perennial issue of budgeted, vacant positions that probably won’t get filled — and in some cases, haven’t been, for years. Blangiardi told the Council his administration supports creating “a reality workforce,” with job openings to match city needs. Budget Director Andy Kawano, however, said the process is complicated by dedicated funding sources and internal agency budgeting strategies. Add inertia: Council Chair Tommy Waters tallied 212 city positions vacant more than seven years, accounting for $12.7 million of the budget. Previous Story Off the news: New law raises bar on vote recounts