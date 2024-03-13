Off the news: The high cost of long-vacant city jobs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the City Council’s hearing Monday on Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s proposed $3.63 billion operating budget, one focus was the perennial issue of budgeted, vacant positions that probably won’t get filled — and in some cases, haven’t been, for years.

Blangiardi told the Council his administration supports creating “a reality workforce,” with job openings to match city needs. Budget Director Andy Kawano, however, said the process is complicated by dedicated funding sources and internal agency budgeting strategies. Add inertia: Council Chair Tommy Waters tallied 212 city positions vacant more than seven years, accounting for $12.7 million of the budget.