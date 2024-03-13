comscore Editorial: New crisis center fills urgent needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: New crisis center fills urgent needs

  • Today
  • Updated 8:35 p.m.

The “soft opening” last week for a state-run Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) in a city-owned Iwilei building is a positive step for the state and city governments, a cooperative arrangement that increases reach and efficiency for both. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Move to preserve same-sex rights

Scroll Up