Heart disease survivor, 7, is named Hawaii’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network champion

Hawaii Pacific Health on Tuesday announced 7-year-old Leila-Rose Coloma as the state’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals champion for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Coloma, whose battle with heart disease began prior to her birth, now lives free of physical restrictions, just like any other first grader, said her mother, Kayley Coloma.

“We’re really grateful for the care that she received,” Coloma said. “She definitely wouldn’t be here without Kapi‘olani. They saved her for sure.”

When Coloma was 37 weeks pregnant, she noticed her baby had become unusually still in utero, and checked herself in for a doctor’s appointment. Doctors found that the baby had an extremely high heart rate of 265 beats per minute, and transported the mother to Kapi‘olani for an emergency C-section.

After her birth, Leila-Rose was diagnosed with two congenital heart defects: Ebstein anomaly, a rare heart valve defect that hinders oxygenated blood circulation, and Wolff- Parkinson-White syndrome, which causes a rapid heartbeat that prevents blood from being effectively pumped to the body’s organs, according to a Hawaii Pacific Health news release.

At 5 months old, Leila-Rose underwent her first open-heart surgery in California. While it was a success, Coloma said that about two years later she and her husband, Jared Coloma, began noticing new symptoms in their daughter.

“A little bit of bluing in her lips, a little more exhaustion during physical activity,” Kayley Coloma said.

Doctors then determined that Leila-Rose’s repaired heart valve was no longer functioning well, and it was decided that she would require her second open-heart surgery at 3 years old. While the surgery was stressful, Coloma said the Kapi‘olani staff was attentive, reassuring and informative throughout the process.

Since then Leila-Rose has been able to grow and live life unhindered, Coloma said. Her conditions continue to be monitored through annual doctor’s appointments; however, Leila-Rose now has no trouble enjoying all of her favorite activities, such as dancing, drawing and socializing with friends, Coloma said.

“I often forget that she’s had all these issues,” Coloma said. “She doesn’t have any restrictions physically, and she really is just a normal kid.”

Each year, Kapi‘olani Medical Center sees patients whose stories are truly inspiring, said Amanda Price, Hawaii Pacific Health director of philanthropy. However, Leila-Rose’s story has been particularly complex, she said.

“She received so many different services at Kapi‘olani from before her mom even delivered her,” Price said. “She really represents this care that Kapi‘olani can provide to all of our families here in Hawaii.”

In addition to her recognition, Leila-Rose and her family also will serve as ambassadors to help Kapi‘olani Medical Center raise funds as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. She and her family also will be given a trip to California, where they will visit Disneyland and represent Kapi‘olani at a CMN Hospitals event, according to a news release.

While Leila-Rose’s story provides hope for other families who may be going through similar struggles, it also offers Kapi‘olani Medical Center’s partners the opportunity to become familiar with the center’s impacts, Price said.

“Leila and her family have gone through so much through her medical journey,” Price said. “It really does inspire hope that there’s an opportunity for our children to have a healthy future.”

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.