comscore Heart disease survivor, 7, is named Hawaii’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network champion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Heart disease survivor, 7, is named Hawaii’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network champion

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Leila-Rose Coloma, 7, ran Tuesday with her brother, Liam, 2-1/2, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Leila-Rose Coloma, 7, ran Tuesday with her brother, Liam, 2-1/2, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Hawaii Pacific Health on Tuesday announced 7-year-old Leila-Rose Coloma as the state’s 2024 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals champion for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ross Uehara-­Tilton

Scroll Up