comscore Kokua Line: Why did IRS send me paper check? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why did IRS send me paper check?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Question: I got my income tax refund quickly, so I’m not complaining, but I do wonder why the IRS sent me a paper check when I requested direct deposit. I filed my taxes in early February, electronically, as the IRS recommends. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ross Uehara-­Tilton

Scroll Up