Circuit Court Judge Shanlyn Park on Tuesday sentenced Razi White to 20 years in prison, with two years’ credit for time served, for fatally striking with a metal water bottle a 58-year-old security guard in May 2022 in downtown Honolulu.

The 32-year-old entered into a plea deal with the state, pleading guilty to manslaughter rather than going to trial on the charge of second-­degree murder in the death of Michael Stubbs and run the risk of a conviction that would have been punishable by life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

White’s court-appointed attorney, Nelson Goo, asked for 10 years’ probation, but the judge did not think it appropriate.

“It was the most he could have gotten by law, and I’m happy with that,” said Angela Lacey, Stubb’s girlfriend of 16 years, of the sentence. “He has no probation. It’s a win. It’ll never bring back Mike but at least he’ll be punished.”

Deputy Prosecutor Kelsi Guerra played for the judge surveillance video from the Pioneer Plaza security desk looking out toward Fort Street Mall on May 3, 2022.

Guerra said White swung and struck Stubbs, not in the body but in the head, and that Stubbs wasn’t raising his hands or taking an aggressive stance, merely asking him to leave.

Stubbs died May 12, 2022, at the hospital.

Guerra mentioned allegations that Stubbs hurled racist slurs at White, who is half Black, half Filipino, and that he asked him whether he is a boy or a girl.

The judge told White, “I understand words can be hurtful. Certainly, it did not warrant hitting him in the head with a metal object. You could have walked away, and you chose to continue that confrontation.”

Yet “it appears he never provoked or taunted you in any way.”

Park said of “great concern” to her was his failure to render aid once Stubbs was on the ground and unconscious, and instead “you fled.”

She said, “Even if Mr. Stubbs said words to you and even if they were hurtful, turning and swinging that metal object at his head are not appropriate responses.”

She said she cannot find probation as an appropriate sentence to a brutal and unprovoked attack.

White, who had been standing, sank into his chair.

She allowed two five-year sentences and a 30-day sentence for petty theft, attempted theft of a moped and criminal property damage to run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.

Elizabeth Lansing, one of two stepdaughters and two sons Stubbs left behind, addressed the court via Zoom before the sentencing, saying the family is “truly hearbroken by the loss of Mike.”

She said he was a man of God and a loving father.

“Razi, you have left a gaping hole in our hearts and a river of tears,” Lansing said.

She described Stubbs as a mentor and counselor for his children, carving out time for regular movie days and dinners.

“He remained a constant in our lives,” Lansing said.

Lacey said, “I hope for no leniency, the max sentence allowed.”

She provided details of the loving relationship she had with Stubbs, how he cared for her and her disabled son.

“Mike is the type of person whose happiness is seeing you happy,” she said.

She described his love of cooking on the holidays, his daily texts and calls, which she received even on the day of the attack.

“Razi White, you took a great father, good guard. … I lost my best friend, lover, a faithful man. … You took that away from me and from everybody else.”

White kept his eyes on her as she spoke.

“I really am sorry for this incident to happen,” he said. “It should have never happened. It should have been avoided. Even when he passed away, I didn’t know that things like this could happen. …

“I’m so sorry to his family. Please forgive me for my actions. I really, truly am sorry.”

White was born and raised in Hawaii by a single mother and played basketball at and graduated from Campbell High School, Goo said.

He is well-mannered, soft-spoken, “one of my better clients,” but suffered from depression and untreated bipolar disorder, and attempted suicide, Goo said.

He had a girlfriend and two children, but when the couple broke up, he was unable to see his kids and began to spiral downward, Goo said. White moved to Las Vegas in his mid-20s to live with his mother.

He used methampheta­mine to self-medicate but wasn’t being treated for bipolar disorder and often had violent outbursts.

He returned to Hawaii and was homeless.

Stubbs’ son, Sean Stubbs, 34, said outside the courtroom, “I guess it’s good. It doesn’t really bring him (Michael Stubbs) back.”

His father was “someone I leaned on” when dealing with problems.