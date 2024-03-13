American Savings donated company-record $1.84M in ’23

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Savings Bank, driven by added support to those affected by the Maui wildfires, donated a company-record $1.84 million in 2023, a 23% increase from the previous year.

The state’s third-largest bank supported 280 organizations across the state and contributed more than 15,000 volunteer hours, an increase of nearly 2,000 hours compared with 2022.

“Our community contributions were made possible thanks to the dedication of our 1,000 teammates who consistently go above and beyond to create meaningful change and support Hawaii’s residents, businesses and communities,” ASB CEO Ann Teranishi said in a statement.

Author to speak on preparing for the death of a loved one

Annette Kam, author of “Wait — Don’t Die Yet!” will speak March 23 about her guide for adult children and spouses who are either preparing for their death or that of a loved one, at the annual Hawaii Association of International Buddhists’ membership meeting.

The fundraising event from 2 to 4 p.m. is free and open to the public at the Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 1429 Makiki St. There will be entertainment by Laurie Rubin, world-renowned mezzo-soprano and co-founder of Ohana Arts; and origami folding instruction by the Rev. Yuika Hasebe.

Kam, a retired nurse at Kapi‘olani Medical Center, wrote the book in 2020 about two years after struggling to complete legal, financial and mundane tasks surrounding the deaths of her in-laws. She has been educating others about the need to obtain pertinent information from people before they die to avoid the problems she experienced in putting their affairs in order.

Books will be available for signing and sale. Her e-book and a downloadable guidebook are available free at annette kam.com.

These are among the must-do tips in her step-by-step guidebook:

>> Give spouse or next of kin passwords for online access to finances and any online accounts.

>> Compile list of important files in the computer and instructions on how to open files.

>> Add spouse or next of kin to all utility accounts.

Oahu HAIB members and guests should register at forms.gle/XoMBS1ptxTzcTQLN6 or by emailing hawaiibuddhists2021@gmail.com by March 20. New and renewing members who apply at the door will receive a thank-you gift.