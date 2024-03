Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Watching Hawaii go through pregame warmups last season, No. 1 in green and white would always stand out.

Freshman Stella Adeyemi, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Papillion, Neb., would crush a few of her warmup swings as hard as any other Rainbow Wahine out there.

She had her moments on the court, playing in eight matches with 15 kills and a .300 hitting percentage, but the four-time defending Big West Conference champions were an experienced squad with six seniors.

This spring, those six seniors are gone and only 11 players suited up for Tuesday’s 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13 win over UNLV in a spring exhibition game attended by 925 people at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Adeyemi played the first three sets and had 10 kills and three aces, showing the ability to attack from anyplace on the court.

“I think she’s made a really huge leap in the spring,” Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “Hitting, we knew she could hit. It’s just all of the other things. But during the spring, the last five weeks, she came dialed in. I think she’s the only one that every practice she came in and was just dialed.”

After UNLV forced a fifth set, Adeyemi came back in and had three kills, including the match-clincher on her third try, to finish with 13 kills.

“I think I’ve learned a lot and I just kind of took that and really focused in on what I need to work on in the spring,” Adeyemi said. “I kept working (on match point) and just have got to keep going on those, but it was great.”

Caylen Alexander finished with a match-high 18 kills and 12 digs and Paula Guersching added 13 kills.

Tayli Ikenaga had a match-high 17 digs.

Defensive specialist Victoria Leyva, the one newcomer in the spring who enrolled early as a freshman out of El Paso, Texas, substituted into the game for the first time in the third set and promptly served up one of Hawaii’s 10 aces.

Redshirt junior Jacyn Bamis, the only middle blocker on Hawaii’s roster, played the entire match and was allowed to play all six rotations in the front row.

She finished with 10 kills and four blocks.

Both teams played the match like a regular-season game, with challenges and timeouts, especially late in the fifth set.

UH trailed 10-8 in the fifth set before winning seven of the final 10 points.

UNLV junior libero Alyssa Muraoka, a Mid-Pacific alumna, had eight digs and an ace, and Isha Knight, a Kamehameha graduate, had two digs.

Hawaii is playing three spring exhibition matches in three days, with Colorado State up next tonight.