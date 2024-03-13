comscore Star hitter Chakas’ career at UH comes to an early end after injury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Star hitter Chakas’ career at UH comes to an early end after injury

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Spyros Chakas powered a serve against Grand Canyon last Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Spyros Chakas powered a serve against Grand Canyon last Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The No. 1-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team will have to carry on for the rest of the season without its unquestioned leader. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 13, 2024

Scroll Up