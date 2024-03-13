Hawaii Beat | Sports UH beach pair honored by Big West By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii beach volleyball players Alana Embry and Jaime Santer on Monday were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii beach volleyball players Alana Embry and Jaime Santer on Monday were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week. Embry, a sophomore from Poway, Calif., and Santer, a senior from Toronto, went 6-0 at the No. 1 spot during the Heineken Queen’s Cup. Embry and Santer picked up wins over Boise State, Nebraska, Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s en route to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pair. UH’s Nakamura claims softball honor Hawaii second baseman Maya Nakamura on Monday was named Big West Field Player of the Week. Nakamura, a Roosevelt graduate, had eight hits, including six for extra bases, during the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic. Three of the hits were home runs. The senior also scored seven runs and drove in 12. On defense, Nakamura had 14 assists and 20 putouts without an error. Hawaii righty Abshier wins weekly award Hawaii senior Randy Abshier on Monday was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week. Abshier, of San Diego, allowed two hits and one run with a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts over seven innings in a 4-3 victory over Rice on Saturday. He held the Owls hitless through his first 5 1/3 innings. Itsuki Takemoto picked up the victory in relief. Abshier has struck out 31 batters over his past three starts, the most in a three-game stretch by a Rainbow Warrior since Brendan Hornung also had 31 in 2017. O’Brien wins PacWest pitching honor Hawaii Hilo sophomore Matthew O’Brien on Monday was named PacWest Pitcher of the Week. O’Brien, of Simi Valley, Calif., pitched a four-hitter and allowed three unearned runs in a 6-3 seven-inning victory over No. 4 Point Loma on Friday. The left-hander walked none and struck out seven. O’Brien has given up one earned run over his past 14 innings, dropping his ERA to 2.60. Previous Story Rainbows close out 4-game series with 7-5 victory over Rice Next Story Scoreboard – March 13, 2024