UH beach pair honored by Big West

Hawaii beach volleyball players Alana Embry and Jaime Santer on Monday were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week.

Embry, a sophomore from Poway, Calif., and Santer, a senior from Toronto, went 6-0 at the No. 1 spot during the Heineken Queen’s Cup.

Embry and Santer picked up wins over Boise State, Nebraska, Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s en route to being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pair.

UH’s Nakamura claims softball honor

Hawaii second baseman Maya Nakamura on Monday was named Big West Field Player of the Week.

Nakamura, a Roosevelt graduate, had eight hits, including six for extra bases, during the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic. Three of the hits were home runs. The senior also scored seven runs and drove in 12.

On defense, Nakamura had 14 assists and 20 putouts without an error.

Hawaii righty Abshier wins weekly award

Hawaii senior Randy Abshier on Monday was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week.

Abshier, of San Diego, allowed two hits and one run with a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts over seven innings in a 4-3 victory over Rice on Saturday. He held the Owls hitless through his first 5 1/3 innings. Itsuki Takemoto picked up the victory in relief.

Abshier has struck out 31 batters over his past three starts, the most in a three-game stretch by a Rainbow Warrior since Brendan Hornung also had 31 in 2017.

O’Brien wins PacWest pitching honor

Hawaii Hilo sophomore Matthew O’Brien on Monday was named PacWest Pitcher of the Week.

O’Brien, of Simi Valley, Calif., pitched a four-hitter and allowed three unearned runs in a 6-3 seven-inning victory over No. 4 Point Loma on Friday. The left-hander walked none and struck out seven.

O’Brien has given up one earned run over his past 14 innings, dropping his ERA to 2.60.