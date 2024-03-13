comscore UH beach pair honored by Big West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH beach pair honored by Big West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

Hawaii beach volleyball players Alana Embry and Jaime Santer on Monday were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week. Read more

