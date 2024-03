Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not all seniors are alike, and Justin McKoy was mindful of the existing leadership when he joined the Hawaii basketball team last July.

“I think when you join a program or a place, you earn your shots with your actions,” said McKoy, who transferred from North Carolina after beginning his career at Virginia. “And then when you do that, you earn your shots with your actions.”

He also learned from UH senior captains Bernardo da Silva, Noel Coleman and JoVon McClanahan.

“I think subtly I did little things here and there just being an echo of the captains,” McKoy added. “And then there was a point I earned the respect of my teammates because I was doing the right things and saying the right things. Over time, you naturally become a leader when you do those things.”

McKoy’s resurgence as a three-level shooter, interchangeable four and five, and clutch free-throw maker earned him a berth on the All-Big West Conference’s second team announced on Tuesday.

Da Silva, who leads the league in field-goal accuracy at 60.2% while averaging 7.1 rebounds, and Coleman, who averages a team-high 13.9 points, received honorable mention.

UH coach Eran Ganot said McKoy’s recent play was deserving of first-team or top-newcomer recognition.

In UH’s first 10 Big West games, McKoy averaged 11.3 points. In the next 10, he averaged 16.1 points. McKoy has made 21 consecutive free throws, and ranks third in the league from the line at 87.8%.

McKoy credits his improvement to “the fact my teammates have been able to shoot well and spread the floor. This is my first real season of playing real meaningful and lots of minutes. This is a case of finally getting the experience and the playing time. I’m confident and comfortable, and that leads me to playing freer and better.”

Twenty-four hours after defeating Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday, the third-seeded Rainbow Warriors arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Big West Tournament. The ’Bows went through conditioning drills and a weightlifting session on Monday. They had an intensive two-hour practice on Tuesday. With an opening-round bye, the ’Bows will play tonight’s UC Santa Barbara-Cal State Northridge winner on Thursday at 3 p.m.

BIG WEST TOURNAMENT MEN’S CAPSULES

1. UC IRVINE

>> Records: 17-3 BWC, 24-8

>> Coach: Russell Turner

>> Up next: Friday at 3 p.m.

>> Outlook: The Anteaters have built a lengthy reputation with tall players, but their dynamic leader is 6-foot point guard Pierre Crockrell II. Crockrell initially went to Pacific to play for Damon “Mighty Mouse” Stoudamire, also an undersized guard who played 13 NBA seasons. When Stoudamire departed for an assistant’s job with the Boston Celtics, Cr0ckrell transferred to UCI. Crockrell is an economical 3-point shooter and prolific passer. “Pierre’s teammates know he’s going to put you in a great position to make plays,” Turner has said. Crockrell, whose mother grew up in Mililani, was the MVP of the Jones Cup last summer. His basketball IQ is on display as assistant general manager of the Seattle SuperHawks of The Basketball League.

2. UC Davis

>> Records: 14-6 BWC, 19-12

>> Coach: Jim Les

>> Up next: Friday at 5:30 p.m.

>> Outlook: The backcourt of Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson is at the forefront of the Aggies’ attack. Against UH earlier this month, they each scored 30, accounting for 80% of the Aggies’ points. Pepper’s game — opportunistic shooter, aggressive defender — mirrors his background. Les said Pepper did not play for a big-time AAU team or participate on the sneaker circuit, but competed against top programs. “What we love is his competitive fire,” Les said of Pepper, who was named the Big West’s top player. Johnson, a quick and athletic junior, began his career at Loyola Chicago, and turned down opportunities to relocate again.

3. Hawaii

>> Records: 11-9 BWC, 19-13

>> Coach: Eran Ganot

>> Up next: Thursday at 3 p.m. vs. UC-Santa Barbara-Cal State Northridge winner

>> Outlook: After a 2-6 start to Big West play, the Rainbow Warriors accelerated the offense. They won nine of 12 to close the regular season. The quicker ball movement prevented defenses from double-teaming center Bernardo da Silva in the post and pressuring the perimeters. “You open up a lot more driving lanes and remove the help-side defense from being stuck in the gaps,” forward Justin McKoy said of the new approach. “That helps every player out.”

4. Long Beach State

>> Records: 10-10 BWC, 18-14

>> Coach: Dan Monson

>> Up next: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. vs. UC Riverside-Cal State Bakersfield winner

>> Outlook: Monson has a gridiron-clad philosophy: like a football team that runs to set up the pass, LBSU tries to rule the post to open the perimeters. Aboubacar Traore and Lassina Traore are active rebounders, accounting for 51.7% of the Beach’s boards. The Beach run the nation’s 11th-fastest offense, averaging 15.3 seconds per possession. They also try to observe the seven-second rule. In transition, defenses are supposed to be the most vulnerable within the first seven seconds. By whatever measure, guard Marcus Tsohonis (17.6-point average) is a threat at any tempo.

5. UC Riverside

>> Records: 10-10 BWC, 15-17

>> Coach: Mike Magpayo

>> Up next: Today at 3 p.m. vs. Cal State Bakersfield

>> Outlook: At midseason, opponents used zones to impede guards Barrington Hargress and Isaiah Moses from attacking the lanes. “Kryptonite,” Magapay described the zone’s impact against UH. The remedy was calling more plays for forwards Kyle Owens and Kaleb Smith. Expanding the offensive options kept defenses from overplaying the guards. Hargress (2.96 ratio of assists to turnovers) and Moses (1.3 ratio), who recently returned to the lineup after missing two games, take turns at the controls.

6. UC Santa Barbara

>> Records: 9-11 BWC, 16-14

>> Coach: Joe Pasternack

>> Up next: Today at 5:30 p.m. vs. Cal State Northridge

>> Outlook: The defending champs lost six of nine to close the regular season and drop out of bye consideration. But 6-5 point guard AJ Mitchell, the league’s MVP last year, averages 19.4 points and is a two-direction threat on leaning lay-ins and step-back jumpers. Four of the five starters are connecting on better than half their shots. Three years ago, Cole Anderson completed his Clovis West High career with the third-most 3s in California prep history. This season, Anderson has buried 42.5% of his 3s against Big West opponents. He also has made 93.8% of his free throws.

7. Cal State Northridge

>> Records: 9-11 BWC, 18-14

>> Coach: Andy Newman

>> Up next: Today at 5:30 p.m. vs. UC Santa Barbara

>> Outlook: When Newman was hired last year, every player either finished his eligibility or was in the transfer portal. But Newman convinced four to stay put, including wing De’Sean Allen-Eikens and guard Dionte Bostick. The Matadors play an uptempo offense (15.2 seconds per possession) even without injured guard Jared Barnett. Gianni Hunt, a transfer from Sacramento State, has made an easy transition to starting point guard. Two weeks ago, Mahmoud Fofana, CSUN’s best defender, suffered an Achilles injury.

8. Cal State Bakersfield

>> Records: 8-12 BWC, 13-18

>> Coach: Rod Barnes

>> Up next: Today at 3 p.m. vs. UC Riverside