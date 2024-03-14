Letter: Why is cannabis illegal if pharmaceuticals aren’t?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It's encouraging to see that the bill to fully legalize recreational marijuana is still alive.

It’s encouraging to see that the bill to fully legalize recreational marijuana is still alive. It’s a timely bill and, contrary to popular belief, there are no valid, statistically relevant studies that prove legal pot causes more traffic accidents, makes people stare at the sun or walk in the middle of a busy freeway.

If state leaders deem that making pot legal would put the public at risk by exposing them to dangerous drugs, then they also need to explain why pharmaceutical companies are able to advertise their products to the public. These drugs have side effects that include difficulty breathing, depression, suicidal thoughts, nausea, diarrhea, muscle aches and, in some cases, death.

Lawmakers need to explain why they are opposed to a simple weed, while doing absolutely nothing to stop pharmaceutical manufacturers pushing the sale of synthetic, dangerous chemicals.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

