Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Keith Kaneshiro trial is finally underway

Today

Updated 8:07 p.m.

At long last, trial has begun in the pay-to-prosecute case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, engineering firm CEO Dennis Mitsunaga and four of his associates. Jury selection started Tuesday, and the public is eager to hear details about whether Kaneshiro was bribed with campaign contributions to pursue prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.