Off the news: Keith Kaneshiro trial is finally underway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At long last, trial has begun in the pay-to-prosecute case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, engineering firm CEO Dennis Mitsunaga and four of his associates. Read more

At long last, trial has begun in the pay-to-prosecute case against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, engineering firm CEO Dennis Mitsunaga and four of his associates. Jury selection started Tuesday, and the public is eager to hear details about whether Kaneshiro was bribed with campaign contributions to pursue prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.