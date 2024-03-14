Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Man sentenced in security guard slaying Today Updated 8:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a heartbreaking case arising from a deadly assault on security guard Michael Stubbs in 2022, Stubbs’ attacker, Razi White, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a heartbreaking case arising from a deadly assault on security guard Michael Stubbs in 2022, Stubbs’ attacker, Razi White, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Stubbs, 58, was killed after he asked White, who was homeless, to leave Fort Street Mall, and White responded by striking Stubbs in the head with a steel water bottle. White suffered from untreated bipolar disorder, had used methamphetamine to “self-medicate” and had violent episodes, his public defender said. A Weed & Seed program operates in the Chinatown area, providing focused police attention on violent and drug-related crimes. Stubbs’ death highlights the need for continued action. Previous Story Column: Manoa tragedy reminds us to seek help