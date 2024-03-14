Off the news: Man sentenced in security guard slaying

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a heartbreaking case arising from a deadly assault on security guard Michael Stubbs in 2022, Stubbs’ attacker, Razi White, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Stubbs, 58, was killed after he asked White, who was homeless, to leave Fort Street Mall, and White responded by striking Stubbs in the head with a steel water bottle. White suffered from untreated bipolar disorder, had used methamphetamine to “self-medicate” and had violent episodes, his public defender said.

A Weed & Seed program operates in the Chinatown area, providing focused police attention on violent and drug-related crimes. Stubbs’ death highlights the need for continued action.