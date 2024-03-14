comscore 2 Maui residents sue county over debris storage site | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 Maui residents sue county over debris storage site

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY MANOA KAIO MARTIN The decision to temporarily store wildfire ash and debris at the Olowalu dumpsite is the subject of a lawsuit by two Maui residents.

  • COURTESY DONNA VIDA <strong>“The people of Hawaii, the people of Maui especially, are sick of it. They want better from their elected officials. They want better from these entrenched agencies that help run the government, and that’s what we’re demanding here.”</strong> <strong>Andrew Van Arsdale</strong> <em>AVA Law Group managing partner</em>

    “The people of Hawaii, the people of Maui especially, are sick of it. They want better from their elected officials. They want better from these entrenched agencies that help run the government, and that’s what we’re demanding here.”

    Andrew Van Arsdale

    AVA Law Group managing partner

Two Maui residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Maui County over the county's authorization of an estimated 400,000 tons of debris in a dumpsite in Olowalu.

