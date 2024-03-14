comscore Delegation urges access to FEMA program for COFA citizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Delegation urges access to FEMA program for COFA citizens

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation in a letter Tuesday urged Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to reopen enrollment for the Individuals and Households Program to include Compacts of Free Association citizens — citizens of the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau who can live and work in the U.S. without a visa indefinitely. Read more



