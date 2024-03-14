Manoa tragedy sparks concern over a rise in domestic-violence killings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jessica Uyeki added a balloon Wednesday to the growing memorial in front of the Manoa home where a family of five died in a murder-suicide Sunday. “This hits close to home,” said Uyeki, whose grandparents lived nearby in the neighborhood.
ODA OHANA CHIROPRACTIC / FACEBOOK
A photo posted on the Oda Ohana Chiropractic Facebook page shows members of the Oda family. Paris Oda, 46, is presumed to have committed suicide after killing his wife, 48-year-old Naoko Oda, along with their children, 17-year-old daughter Sakurako, 12-year-old son Orion and 10-year-old daughter Nana.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a makeshift memorial has grown in front of the Manoa home at Waaloa Place where a family of five died in a murder-suicide Sunday.