Manoa tragedy sparks concern over a rise in domestic-violence killings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Manoa tragedy sparks concern over a rise in domestic-violence killings

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jessica Uyeki added a balloon Wednesday to the growing memorial in front of the Manoa home where a family of five died in a murder-suicide Sunday. “This hits close to home,” said Uyeki, whose grandparents lived nearby in the neighborhood.

  • ODA OHANA CHIROPRACTIC / FACEBOOK A photo posted on the Oda Ohana Chiropractic Facebook page shows members of the Oda family. Paris Oda, 46, is presumed to have committed suicide after killing his wife, 48-year-old Naoko Oda, along with their children, 17-year-old daughter Sakurako, 12-year-old son Orion and 10-year-old daughter Nana.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a makeshift memorial has grown in front of the Manoa home at Waaloa Place where a family of five died in a murder-suicide Sunday.

The killing of a wife and three kids by a husband, who then took his own life, in Manoa Sunday morning was likely the third domestic-violence killing in Hawaii in three months and the fourth high-profile domestic violence case. Read more

