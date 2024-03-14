On the Move: Mark Ellis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Polynesian Cultural Center has hired Mark Ellis as director of voyaging experiences. Ellis previously was a senior instructional designer at the Enterprise Technology Division of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus. Ellis has extensive navigation experience in the Polynesian Voyaging Society, including sailing on the Hokule‘a from San Francisco to Newport Beach, Calif., and multiple legs of the Malama Honua Worldwide, Alahula Kai o Maleka and Papahanaumokukuakea voyages.

