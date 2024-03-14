Hawaii News On the Move: Mark Ellis Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY PHOTO Mark Ellis Polynesian Cultural Center has hired Mark Ellis as director of voyaging experiences. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Polynesian Cultural Center has hired Mark Ellis as director of voyaging experiences. Ellis previously was a senior instructional designer at the Enterprise Technology Division of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus. Ellis has extensive navigation experience in the Polynesian Voyaging Society, including sailing on the Hokule‘a from San Francisco to Newport Beach, Calif., and multiple legs of the Malama Honua Worldwide, Alahula Kai o Maleka and Papahanaumokukuakea voyages. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Hawaii Republicans overwhelmingly choose Trump in party caucus