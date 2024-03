Wahine’s Bamis having blast being in middle of the action

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the only middle blocker on the roster, there is nowhere to hide for Jacyn Bamis this spring.

The 6-foot-1, redshirt sophomore transfer from Clemson, who played behind Amber Igiede and Kennedi Evans last season, has taken on a full load the past month.

She didn’t have a problem carrying that load Wednesday night for Hawaii in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Colorado State with a match-high 17 kills and nine blocks.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 897 had a few Igiede flashbacks as Bamis filled up the stat sheet like her predecessor, hitting .500 over the first three sets.

The teams decided because it was a sweep to play a fourth set that Colorado State won 25-18.

Bamis, who has to play all six rotations in the front row during these exhibition matches, couldn’t get subbed out at any point, mirroring her days in the practice gym.

UH will add at least two freshman middle blockers in the fall. But for Bamis, it’s her time now whether she’s ready or not.

“My legs hurt, but it’s been good. I’ve been enjoying it learning about the game more,” Bamis said. “I feel like I’ve definitely grown, especially with Kennedi and Amber as my role models. I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow hasn’t noticed any slowdown in Bamis with the workload this spring.

“She’s definitely in shape,” Ah Mow said. “She’s getting better. It’s been good for her getting all of the reps. She needs to make sure she solidifies one of the middle spots in there.”

Bamis provided half of Hawaii’s kills in the opening set, putting down her eighth on match point to give the Rainbow Wahine an early lead.

She had eight kills in 11 attempts with redshirt freshman Jackie Matias getting the start at setter and feeding the middle like Igiede and Evans were on the court.

She also teamed with Paula Guersching for both of UH’s blocks in the opening set.

Bamis continued her tear in the second set with five more kills in six swings and two more blocks to put UH ahead 13-7. She couldn’t be stopped by the Rams. Without another player at her position, Ah Mow had no choice but to leave her in the game.

CSU cut the lead to 23-21 in the second set when Bamis’ sixth block gave UH set point. Caylen Alexander never left the ground on her final swing over the net that landed in to put UH up 2-0.

Bamis finished off the third set with a kill and a block on the final two points.

“I’m excited for this next season and I’m going to keep putting in the hard work and I can’t wait to represent the Rainbow Wahine,” Bamis said.

Alexander had nine kills over four sets and freshman Stella Adeyemi had five kills in eight swings in three sets played.

The Rams, who finished third in the Mountain West last season, started both players with Hawaii ties on their roster.

Junior libero Kate Yoshimoto, a Punahou graduate, had five digs and an assist. Kekua Richards, a 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman middle blocker from Seabury Hall, had a kill and an ace to go along with two digs.

Hawaii, which beat UNLV in five sets on Tuesday night, will end its thee-match spring season tonight hosting Notre Dame at 7.