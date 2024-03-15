comscore Column: Future depends on land stewardship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Future depends on land stewardship

  By Lea Hong
  Lea Hong

    Lea Hong

Our islands and the surrounding ocean, cherished by kamaaina and visitors alike, need consistent funding to ensure that we fulfill our huge kuleana (responsibility) to properly manage Hawaii’s precious ecosystems and cultural legacy. Read more

