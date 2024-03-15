Letter: New Aloha Stadium is a good idea despite cost

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is not a second-class state — we deserve a first-class stadium. We don’t have a pro team, so University of Hawaii sports are it.

From the original 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium at Halawa, the way-past-last-minute, knee-jerk, about-face plan is to basically tear up Ching stadium in Manoa again and cram a 25,000-seat stadium into that teeny-tiny, already crowded overflowing space.

Granted, money is a consideration, but this is like a temporary problem forced into a permanent, terrible solution that will stand for decades. The cost and disruption at UH to start over with this new plan will result in a monstrosity built with ti leaves and pasted together with poi.

Leighton Loo

Mililani

