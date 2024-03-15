Editorial | Letters Letter: New Aloha Stadium is a good idea despite cost Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii is not a second-class state — we deserve a first-class stadium. We don’t have a pro team, so University of Hawaii sports are it. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii is not a second-class state — we deserve a first-class stadium. We don’t have a pro team, so University of Hawaii sports are it. From the original 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium at Halawa, the way-past-last-minute, knee-jerk, about-face plan is to basically tear up Ching stadium in Manoa again and cram a 25,000-seat stadium into that teeny-tiny, already crowded overflowing space. Granted, money is a consideration, but this is like a temporary problem forced into a permanent, terrible solution that will stand for decades. The cost and disruption at UH to start over with this new plan will result in a monstrosity built with ti leaves and pasted together with poi. Leighton Loo Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: All political views are correct in a united U.S.