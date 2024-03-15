Letter: Pass legislation to help caregivers and kupuna

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A number of bills are moving through the Legislature to give family caregivers some assistance in performing this important job.

Aging at home is very often more compassionate, life-fulfilling and affordable than institutional alternatives. Familiar surroundings and activities are crucial to a positive quality (and likely quantity) of life. Out of an abundance of love, family caregivers provide that assistance — often at great real-world sacrifice.

The expenses of providing home health care, while less than a professional alternative, can be substantial.

The solutions being proposed in the Legislature include a tax credit for expenses associated with caregiving and establishing a fund for paid family leave. These investments in aging at home will prevent the much-more costly outcomes of state-sponsored medical treatment for kupuna and unemployment compensation for caregivers. Compassionate and forward- thinking legislators will support these measures.

Kevin Johnson

Kapolei

