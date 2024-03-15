Editorial | Letters Letter: Pass legislation to help caregivers and kupuna Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A number of bills are moving through the Legislature to give family caregivers some assistance in performing this important job. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A number of bills are moving through the Legislature to give family caregivers some assistance in performing this important job. Aging at home is very often more compassionate, life-fulfilling and affordable than institutional alternatives. Familiar surroundings and activities are crucial to a positive quality (and likely quantity) of life. Out of an abundance of love, family caregivers provide that assistance — often at great real-world sacrifice. The expenses of providing home health care, while less than a professional alternative, can be substantial. The solutions being proposed in the Legislature include a tax credit for expenses associated with caregiving and establishing a fund for paid family leave. These investments in aging at home will prevent the much-more costly outcomes of state-sponsored medical treatment for kupuna and unemployment compensation for caregivers. Compassionate and forward- thinking legislators will support these measures. Kevin Johnson Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: All political views are correct in a united U.S.