Letter: Use red-light camera money for public good

Red-light camera citations: What’s this going to cost us? This is all about revenue generation, not safety. They tell us it’s about safety, but they want the money.

If it isn’t about the money, show us. Take all the revenue generated by red-light traffic citations and use it for something worthy. Put the money toward solutions for homelessness or restrooms at beaches. Use it where we can see improvement — and improvement is not buying more cameras or police cars.

Not everyone who runs a red light is a thug or gangster; some of us are just trying to get to work or home. Stop punishing us for a minor mistake.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

