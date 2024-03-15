comscore Man, 41, in critical condition after shooting in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 41, in critical condition after shooting in Nanakuli

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Honolulu police are looking for the person who shot a 41-year-old man Thursday morning in the parking lot of Longs Drugs on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Read more

