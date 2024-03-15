Man, 41, in critical condition after shooting in Nanakuli

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are looking for the person who shot a 41-year-old man Thursday morning in the parking lot of Longs Drugs on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli. Read more

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices technicians responded to the scene on Nanakuli Avenue at about 6:35 a.m. Thursday and administered advanced life support to a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to EMS.

The man was transported in critical condition to a nearby emergency room. Honolulu police opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

The man, who was found in a car with a gunshot wound, “was shot by an unknown male in the parking lot of Longs Drugs in Nana­kuli,” according to Honolulu police.

The victim drove his car onto Nanakuli Avenue where his vehicle crashed near Nanakuli High School.

Thursday morning’s shooting was the second in two days on Oahu.

On Wednesday a 21 year-old man died after he was shot once in the head at a home on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea following a fight over payment for a piece of jewelry.

Police arrested 33-year-old Leroy Charles Kelii Rodrigues at 99-0627 Kau­lainahee Place in Aiea at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday.

He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and three counts of criminal contempt of court. Rodrigues allegedly fired a single shot from a rifle, hitting 21-year-old Ethan Owens in the head.

Rodrigues allegedly owed Owens $2,500 for a necklace. Rodrigues was in custody Thursday, awaiting charges.

Ethan Owens was the younger brother of Seth Zachary Owens, 22, who allegedly pointed a ghost gun at a woman and her three children on April 9.

Owens was indicted May 25 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and is being held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu.

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking criminal forfeiture of a “glock-style privately-manufactured firearm,” commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” and 30 rounds of 9-mm-caliber ammunition, according to the indictment.

Seth Owens agreed to plead guilty Dec. 8 in that case in exchange for the government not pursuing additional charges and agreeing to recommend a 21-month federal sentence.

He faces up to 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of federal probation at sentencing. Owens has until March 27 to submit his sentencing statement to the court and may withdraw his guilty plea if the federal judge does not agree to the 21-month sentence.