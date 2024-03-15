Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Darin Ma­tsuda director of operations. Matsuda previously was complex director of rooms for Highgate Hospitality’s Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador and Romer House properties. Matsuda’s experience includes director of operations for Aimbridge Hospitality, task force director of rooms for Westmont Hospitality, hotel manager at Noble House Hotels and Resorts, opening director of operations for Hotel Oceana in Santa Monica, Calif., and assistant director of rooms, front office manager and hotel assistant manager at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, Calif.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.