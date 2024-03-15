comscore U.S. envoy to China says countries’ ties have stabilized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. envoy to China says countries’ ties have stabilized

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 8 U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, left, listens as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

    U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, left, listens as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a climate finance roundtable discussion at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, expressed cautious optimism about the state of relations between the two countries during a webinar hosted Thursday by the East-West Center in Manoa. Read more

