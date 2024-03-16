Editorial | Letters Letter: Waikiki would be better without all the traffic Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Our family enjoyed a 10-day holiday in Waikiki this month and we were impressed with kindness shown by locals. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Our family enjoyed a 10-day holiday in Waikiki this month and we were impressed with kindness shown by locals. But we have a question for local planners: If you were to design Waikiki today, would you include four lanes of racing traffic alongside the island’s most popular beachfront walks? We chatted with a police officer who said that police can’t even stop the racing motorcycle riders who roar past doing stunts because they weave through the congested streets. The sound of the ocean and birds are drowned out. Why not reduce the road to two lanes for local traffic only, put in speed bumps and make Waikiki a place for foot traffic, as opposed to giving priority to noisy, polluting vehicles? James Roberts Victoria, British Columbia EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Get State Hospital necessary funding