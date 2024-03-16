Letter: Waikiki would be better without all the traffic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our family enjoyed a 10-day holiday in Waikiki this month and we were impressed with kindness shown by locals. But we have a question for local planners: If you were to design Waikiki today, would you include four lanes of racing traffic alongside the island’s most popular beachfront walks?

We chatted with a police officer who said that police can’t even stop the racing motorcycle riders who roar past doing stunts because they weave through the congested streets. The sound of the ocean and birds are drowned out. Why not reduce the road to two lanes for local traffic only, put in speed bumps and make Waikiki a place for foot traffic, as opposed to giving priority to noisy, polluting vehicles?

James Roberts

Victoria, British Columbia

