comscore Letter: Waikiki would be better without all the traffic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Waikiki would be better without all the traffic

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Our family enjoyed a 10-day holiday in Waikiki this month and we were impressed with kindness shown by locals. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Get State Hospital necessary funding

Scroll Up