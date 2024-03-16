comscore 5 more eminent domains needed along Honolulu’s rail line | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
5 more eminent domains needed along Honolulu’s rail line

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 One of the properties HART needs adjoins Marukai Wholesale Mart at 2310 Kamehameha Highway.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors Friday approved resolutions to acquire by eminent domain five different properties along the rail corridor as construction continues toward Kakaako. Read more

