The Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort &Spa is hosting its seventh annual Bum Run today to raise awareness and funds for colon cancer research.

The event, hosted in collaboration with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Kauai, spotlights the importance of prevention and early detection during Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

It was established at the Hyatt in 2015 to honor resort employee Diann Hartman, a survivor of stage 4 colon cancer.

“You hear a lot about breast cancer and other types of cancer, but a lot of people don’t talk about colon cancer,” said Hartman, Hyatt’s director of marketing communications. “In the past year it has become the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths in men under 50, No. 2 in cause of cancer deaths for women under 50.”

The American Cancer Society recommends colorectoral cancer screening at age 45, down from age 50 previously, due to the increase of early-age onset.

Hartman, 58, was diagnosed in 2014 with stage 4 colon cancer after finding blood in her stool. She was blindsided by it, as she had no other symptoms and led a healthy and active lifestyle.

She had just gone on a 12-mile backpacking trip in Waimea Canyon the week before her diagnosis.

She underwent a number of surgeries and chemotherapy and is now an advocate for colon cancer awareness.

“You’re your own best advocate,” she said, “so if you feel there’s any change in your bowel habits, you should be the one to go to the doctor and really press to get screened, and if you’re 45, definitely do it.”

Registration is available at active.com, with in-person registration available the day of the event at 7 a.m.

The Bum Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and takes place along a 2.5-mile waterfront trail through Poipu Bay Golf Course. Each registered participant receives a Bum Run fanny pack.

A silent auction also will be held, featuring island excursions, hotel packages and other prizes, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.