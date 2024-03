Scoreboard – March 16, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Westmont vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaiser. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Waipahu; Mililani at Leilehua; Campbell vs. Aiea at Aiea Annex Field. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA Division II: McKinley at Radford; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Waianae at Kapolei; Waialua at Kaimuki. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH: Varsity I, Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m. at McKinley. Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA East: Castle at Kaimuki; Moanalua vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground field; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae, 10 a.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA Division II: Aiea vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Farrington at Waipahu; Kailua at Waialua. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

College women: Pacific vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Moanalua; Kalani at McKinley; Castle vs. Kahuku at Brigham Young-Hawaii courts; Farrington at Kailua; Roosevelt at Kaiser. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Radford at Waialua; Leilehua at Mililani; Aiea at Pearl City; Waipahu at Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meets at Campbell and Mililani. Also: Kalani Invitational at Kaiser. Meets start at 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 10 a.m. OIA girls: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m.; Kalani vs. Leilehua, 11:05 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kaiser, 1:15 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park

SUNDAY

BASEBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Westmont vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, first round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

OIA

Radford 12, McKinley 2, 5 inn.

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro Leading Hitters—McK: Brandie Pahia-Obra 2-3. Rad: Olena Umetsu 2-4, 2 runs; Cordeiro 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 3b, hr; Emily Anderson 2 runs; Audrey Hoffman 2-3, run, 5 RBI.

Kalani 3, Kaiser 0

W—Kadie Carpio. Leading Hitters—Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 2 runs; Naomi Stremick 2-3; Jaystin Simpliciano 3-3, run.

BASEBALL

OIA

Aiea 2, Nanakuli 1

W—Brennan Panis. Leading Hitters—Nan: Donald Kapaku 1-3, run. Aiea: Panis 1-2, run; Kylan Kono 1-3, run.