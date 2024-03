Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Both Russia and Israel are expanding their territories by force, which is illegal under international law.

In one conflict we support the victim; in the other, the aggressor. But in both conflicts, our diplomats act like “ceasefire” is a dirty word. Probably because —as former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland recently said — all those billions of dollars for Ukraine and Israel go straight back to U.S. weapons manufacturers.

That is not a good enough reason for endless death and destruction. Support both ceasefires now.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

