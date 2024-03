Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The public is invited to attend a lei draping ceremony honoring King Kamehameha III at Thomas Square Park on Monday morning.

The event, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts, will commemorate Kamehameha III’s birthday and honor his impacts and contributions to Hawaiian history and culture.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon Hao, Royal Hawaiian Bandmaster Clarke Bright, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Vice Chair Mililani Trask and Mayor’s Office of Culture & the Arts Executive Director Kaili Trask O’Connell will be in attendance.

The ceremony takes place 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the park at 925 S. Beretania St.