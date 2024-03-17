comscore Kokua Line: Will Skyline improve signage, toilet access? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will Skyline improve signage, toilet access?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Question: A week ago my family went for our first ride on the Skyline train to Kapolei from the Halawa station. Read more

Previous Story
Medal of Honor heroes re-inducted into U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii

Scroll Up