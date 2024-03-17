comscore With cloudy state finances, Hawaii’s ‘rainy day’ fund held for future rainy day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
With cloudy state finances, Hawaii’s ‘rainy day’ fund held for future rainy day

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 12 Hawaii lawmakers are considering other ways to fund Maui’s recovery besides tapping into the state Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund. The corner of Papalaua and Front Streets in Lahaina, where Longhi’s restaurant used to be, is pictured in the days following the devastating Aug. 8 fire.

The ongoing scramble for emergency wildfire recovery funding at the Legislature doesn’t appear dire enough to tap what is commonly known as Hawaii’s “rainy day fund” or EBRF. Read more

