Dave Reardon: Rainbow Wahine still have something to play for — postseason growth

Marches end abruptly in March.

The University of Hawaii basketball teams had won a combined 11 games in a row — seven by the women and four by the men — heading into their Big West Tournament semifinal contests Friday.

But it’s what-have-you-done-for-me-lately in a one-bid conference.

It doesn’t matter that the Wahine won the regular-season championship, or that the Warriors had won 10 of their previous 13 games. Both needed to win Friday to advance, and win again in championship games Saturday to punch tickets to the NCAAs instead of punch lockers in frustration.

The losses — both against UC Davis — were close, as the women fell 51-48 and the men were clipped 68-65. The outcomes were not decided until the final seconds, but that should not be of consolation. Both UH teams contributed significantly to their own demise — and not just in the final minutes when it was most noticeable.

In the men’s game, the Aggies scored 20 points off 15 UH turnovers (10 more points than Hawaii got, off five fewer Davis giveaways). That’s where this game was won and lost, not in the mad scramble down the stretch.

The UH women turned it over 16 times, leading to the same number of Davis points. The Wahine scored nine on 12 turnovers by the Aggies.

The Wahine had their chances at the end, too, but Lily Wahinekapu uncharacteristically missed two free throws with UH down a point with 10 seconds left. The former Big West Freshman of the Year and all-conference first-teamer also misfired on 13 shots from the floor after she made a short jumper for the first points of the game. Teammate Olivia Davies was 0-for-7, including four 3-point attempts.

They didn’t lose the game by themselves, but those numbers are telling.

Yes, there were elements of misfortune. Jacque David’s long 3-point make at the first-half buzzer was waved off by a ref. Daejah Phillips missed most of the second half with an injury, and Imani Perez’s effectiveness was limited by an injury from earlier in the season.

UH coach Laura Beeman complimented UC Davis in the postgame press conference. She also directly addressed the fact that the Wahine did not perform like three-time conference champions.

“It was a bad day to play bad basketball,” she said.

Both UH teams reached 20 wins again (the men if you count Division II games).

With six seniors who provided most of UH’s minutes, points, rebounds and just about everything else leaving, men’s coach Eran Ganot must rebuild for next season.

Meanwhile Beeman and the Wahine regroup for next week.

“We’re not done. We have another tournament, more games,” David said.

For this team, a berth in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament is much more than a consolation prize.

The Wahine might disagree, but it could help UH in the long term if it makes a run in the WBIT this year more than if it were to be mismatched against a powerhouse program in the NCAAs — again.

As the Big West’s lone NCAA Tournament representative the past two years, the Wahine lost 89-49 at No. 2 seed Baylor, and 73-50 at No. 3 seed and eventual national champion LSU.

UH is 1-8 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, with its only victory in 1990. In Beeman’s 12 years as coach, Hawaii is 200-158 overall, but 0-7 in WNIT and NCAA Tournament appearances.

“You can either be a quitter or you can grow,” she said Friday. “We have a very young team. We have everyone coming back but two. We need this postseason experience. This is not the tournament we want to be in, but this team has to re-calibrate. I want to see a team that wants to fight back and wants to win in the postseason.”