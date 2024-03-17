comscore Hawaii softball splits pair at UCSB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii softball splits pair at UCSB

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Hawaii pitcher Key-annah Campbell-Pua

    Hawaii pitcher Key-annah Campbell-Pua

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader with UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Hawaii won the first game 2-1 before the Gauchos bounced back to win the second game 9-0 in five innings. Read more

