Hawaii softball splits pair at UCSB

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader with UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Hawaii won the first game 2-1 before the Gauchos bounced back to win the second game 9-0 in five innings.

Key-Annah Campbell-Pua was excellent in the pitching circle for Hawaii (8-16, 1-2 Big West) in the first game, tossing her second complete-game win. After allowing a run in the first, Campbell-Pua shut out the Gauchos (8-16, 2-1) the rest of the way, including retiring nine straight between the second and fifth innings. Chloe Borges hit a game-tying RBI single in the fourth, before Mya’Liah Bethea put Hawaii in front with a sacrifice fly to left field.

In the second game, Hawaii fell behind early after surrendering three runs in the first inning. The Gauchos then blew the game open in the second, sending 11 hitters to the plate and scoring six runs to build a 9-0 lead. Ainsley Waddell silenced the Hawaii offense, taking a no-hitter into the fifth before allowing a double to pinch hitter Madixx Muramoto for Hawaii’s only hit of the game.

BeachBows split pair of Top 10 matchups

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team came up just short of earning a pair of wins against Top 10 teams on Saturday at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Hawaii beat No. 8 LSU 4-1 before falling 3-2 to No. 6 California.

No. 13 Hawaii (8-7) had to battle to earn its win against the Tigers (10-3). After a sweep on the No. 4 court by Sydney Amiatu and Riley Wagoner, the other four matchups went to three sets. Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle won on the No. 2 court to give Hawaii its second win, but LSU took the No. 3 court match. Hawaii then clinched the win on the No. 5 court, where Anna Maidment and Sydney Miller won 19-21, 21-18, 15-10 over Skylar Martin and Brooke Blutreicb.

Hawaii jumped to a 2-0 lead again against California (12-4), after winning on the No. 2 and No. 4 courts in sweeps. But the Golden Bears bounced back to earn sweeps on the No. 3 and No. 5 courts to tie up the match. On the No. 1 court, Sierra Caffo and Kendall Peters rallied back after dropping the first set to defeat Jaime Santer and Alana Embry 16-21, 21-19, 16-14.