comscore Column: More tourist tax bad for Hawaii economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: More tourist tax bad for Hawaii economy

  • By Malia Hill
  • Today
  • Malia Hill

    Malia Hill

No matter how you feel about tourism, the reality for all of us is that it’s the state’s biggest industry and the source of much of our income. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Maui fire recovery leaves state budget future shaky

Scroll Up