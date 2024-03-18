Letter: Cannabis debate sparks hazy memories of ’60s

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the controversial cannabis legalization legislation in the news almost daily, and having grown up during the drug-laden “hippie” era of the ’60s, I thought I would share my own personal experience.

Back then there was open and widespread use of marijuana. I personally quit because I noticed my memory and train of thought starting to degrade.

I’m not advocating for or against legalization but, in retirement, I still enjoy the occasional THC gummy when in Las Vegas where it is legal. All I’m saying is that I think that I … wanted to say … wait, what was I saying?

Orson Moon

Aiea

