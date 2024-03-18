Letter: Insurance policies being canceled after Lahaina

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, homeowners’ insurance companies are abandoning their customers by the thousands, leaving them with no insurance or in some cases raising their rates astronomically. Read more

In my case, after more than 20 years of paying $2,000 per year, our policy was canceled.

The threat to many, if not most, homeowners could be staggering. Most lenders will not provide loans for homes that are not insured, leaving existing and future borrowers in the lurch. The governor and Legislature need to look into this matter since the economic impact to the state could be crippling.

Bob Moore

Kaimuki

