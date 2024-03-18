Editorial | Letters Letter: Insurance policies being canceled after Lahaina Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, homeowners’ insurance companies are abandoning their customers by the thousands, leaving them with no insurance or in some cases raising their rates astronomically. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, homeowners’ insurance companies are abandoning their customers by the thousands, leaving them with no insurance or in some cases raising their rates astronomically. In my case, after more than 20 years of paying $2,000 per year, our policy was canceled. The threat to many, if not most, homeowners could be staggering. Most lenders will not provide loans for homes that are not insured, leaving existing and future borrowers in the lurch. The governor and Legislature need to look into this matter since the economic impact to the state could be crippling. Bob Moore Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Maui fire recovery leaves state budget future shaky