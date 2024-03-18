comscore Letter: Insurance policies being canceled after Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Insurance policies being canceled after Lahaina

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, homeowners’ insurance companies are abandoning their customers by the thousands, leaving them with no insurance or in some cases raising their rates astronomically. Read more

