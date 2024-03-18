comscore Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Public reactions toward a bill lowering the legal threshold for drivers’ blood alcohol content have been mixed, with some believing it won’t affect one’s drinking habits. Longtime bartender Jon Schwalbenitz poured a Guinness for a guest Tuesday at Murphy’s Bar & Grill.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>”We’re not the guinea pigs … 85% of the population in the world is already under this standard.”</strong> <strong>Karl Rhoads</strong> <em>State senator (D, Nuuanu-Downtown-Iwilei)</em>

Proponents of Senate Bill 2384 — which crossed over from the Senate to the House — hope a lower blood alcohol content will force a change in attitude for people who want to have more than one drink and still choose to drive. Read more

