Catholic Charities USA will continue aiding Maui recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Catholic Charities USA will continue aiding Maui recovery

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • COURTESY CATHOLIC CHARITIES HAWAI‘I Kerry Alys Robinson, Catholic Charities USA’s president and CEO, pledged to continue support for Maui.

    Kerry Alys Robinson, Catholic Charities USA’s president and CEO, pledged to continue support for Maui.

Kerry Alys Robinson, Catholic Charities USA president and CEO, said her two-day visit to Maui last week filled her with deep sorrow for what people lost in the disastrous August wildfires as well as gratitude for those helping with their recovery, and she promised to continue raising funds to aid the effort. Read more

