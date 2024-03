Television and radio – March 18, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

South Korea vs. Dodgers midnight MLB NA/208 95

South Korea vs. Dodgers midnight SSNLA NA/217 NA

LG Twins vs. Padres 3 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Red Sox vs. Twins 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels vs. Brewers 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Angels vs. Brewers 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

BASKETBALL: NBA

Heat at 76ers 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Knicks at Warriors 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Hawks at Lakers 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

HOCKEY: NHL

Capitals at Flames 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Softball: College

Ole Miss at LSU 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

TUESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Towson at Duke 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Rays at Red Sox 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Reds at Angels 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Reds at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Diamondbacks at Cubs 3 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASEBALL: ILH

Kamehameha vs. Punahou 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: NBA

Nuggets at Timberwolves 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BASKETBALL: NIT

First Rd: No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

First Rd: No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

First Rd: No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

First Rd: No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

First Rd: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: No. 2 Utah vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

GOLF

MB Invitat. World Long Drive Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Blackhawks at Kings 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

TENNIS

WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

NBA: Hawks at Lakers 4:30 p.m. 990-AM

TUESDAY

TIME STATION