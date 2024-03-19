Off the news: Funding for culture and arts in peril

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Funding for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) is on the chopping block with House Bill 1807, which deletes about $2.5 million that comes from capital improvement spending on state building renovations. Read more

Funding for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) is on the chopping block with House Bill 1807, which deletes about $2.5 million that comes from capital improvement spending on state building renovations. The SFCA opposes the measure, warning it could hinder arts programs and operations at the state art museum, Capitol Modern.

House Bill 1940 affects appropriations for the SFCA, but funding amounts were stripped from the bill by the House Finance Committee. The Senate’s Committee on Transportation, Culture and the Arts has a public hearing on both bills today at 3 p.m. For links to submit testimony, go to 808ne.ws/TCAartshearing.