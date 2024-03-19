comscore Off the news: Funding for culture and arts in peril | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Funding for culture and arts in peril

  • Today
  • Updated 5:35 p.m.

Funding for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) is on the chopping block with House Bill 1807, which deletes about $2.5 million that comes from capital improvement spending on state building renovations. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Manoa tragedy is dark wake-up call

Scroll Up