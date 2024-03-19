Editorial | Off the News Off the news: ‘Shaka’ could be official state gesture Today Updated 5:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! No other state has such a thing, but Hawaii loves having official-state-this-or-thats so why hold back on the “shaka” sign being the official state gesture? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. No other state has such a thing, but Hawaii loves having official-state-this-or-thats so why hold back on the “shaka” sign being the official state gesture? Those who agree, or don’t, will have another say on Senate Bill 3312 when it is heard at 10 a.m. today in room 309 before the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs. Its companion, House Bill 2736 is still alive as well. But the one being heard is the version proposing that the state also develop a work of art related to the shaka. That’s a bit of a stretch — another gesture favored by the Legislature. Previous Story Editorial: Manoa tragedy is dark wake-up call