Off the news: ‘Shaka’ could be official state gesture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No other state has such a thing, but Hawaii loves having official-state-this-or-thats so why hold back on the “shaka” sign being the official state gesture? Read more

No other state has such a thing, but Hawaii loves having official-state-this-or-thats so why hold back on the “shaka” sign being the official state gesture?

Those who agree, or don’t, will have another say on Senate Bill 3312 when it is heard at 10 a.m. today in room 309 before the House Committee on Culture, Arts and International Affairs. Its companion, House Bill 2736 is still alive as well.

But the one being heard is the version proposing that the state also develop a work of art related to the shaka. That’s a bit of a stretch — another gesture favored by the Legislature.