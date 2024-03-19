Crave | Very Veggie A simple salad By Tzu Chi Hawaii March 19, 2024 Updated 9:20 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo courtesy Tzu Chi Hawaii Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, stand in for tuna for a creamy, tasty filling that can be used to make sandwiches or to top slices of toasted baguettes for a convenient appetizer. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, stand in for tuna for a creamy, tasty filling that can be used to make sandwiches or to top slices of toasted baguettes for a convenient appetizer. Canned garbanzos are convenient, but feel free to cook up a pot of dried beans if you have the time. For best results, coarsely chop beans, celery and onions into equal-sized pieces. It’s a good idea to chop the celery first so it can be soaked in water while you prep your other ingredients. Soaking helps release the potent celery flavor and give it a fresh crunch. If you’re not vegan, but don’t like the fishy smell of a true tuna salad, here’s a way to enjoy the creamy texture without the fish — it may be your new go-to quick dish! Vegetarian ‘Tuna’ Salad Ingredients: • 2 stalks celery, deveined and chopped (about 1 cup) • 1 (15.5-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained and coarsely chopped • 1/2 medium onion, chopped • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper • 1 cup mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise • 1 teaspoon mustard (optional) • 1 teaspoon sweet relish (optional) Directions: Soak celery in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Combine with remaining ingredients, including optional mustard and relish. Taste and adjust seasonings to taste. For a creamier salad, add more mayonnaise. Keep chilled until ready to serve. May be used as a sandwich filling, or to top crackers or toasted baguette slices. Makes about 2 cups. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 1/2 cup serving with optional ingredients): 480 calories, 43 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story In Da Club Next Story Easy salmon patties