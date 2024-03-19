A simple salad

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, stand in for tuna for a creamy, tasty filling that can be used to make sandwiches or to top slices of toasted baguettes for a convenient appetizer. Read more

Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, stand in for tuna for a creamy, tasty filling that can be used to make sandwiches or to top slices of toasted baguettes for a convenient appetizer.

Canned garbanzos are convenient, but feel free to cook up a pot of dried beans if you have the time.

For best results, coarsely chop beans, celery and onions into equal-sized pieces. It’s a good idea to chop the celery first so it can be soaked in water while you prep your other ingredients. Soaking helps release the potent celery flavor and give it a fresh crunch.

If you’re not vegan, but don’t like the fishy smell of a true tuna salad, here’s a way to enjoy the creamy texture without the fish — it may be your new go-to quick dish!

Vegetarian ‘Tuna’ Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 stalks celery, deveined and chopped (about 1 cup)

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained and coarsely chopped

• 1/2 medium onion, chopped

• 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1 cup mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon mustard (optional)

• 1 teaspoon sweet relish (optional)

Directions:

Soak celery in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Combine with remaining ingredients, including optional mustard and relish. Taste and adjust seasonings to taste. For a creamier salad, add more mayonnaise.

Keep chilled until ready to serve. May be used as a sandwich filling, or to top crackers or toasted baguette slices.

Makes about 2 cups.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 1/2 cup serving with optional ingredients): 480 calories, 43 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.