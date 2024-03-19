Easy salmon patties

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many years ago, Cheryl Tom Parker of Maunawili asked her mother-in-law, Virginia Parker, what recipes her new husband, John, liked. Her mother-in-law shared this unusual dish that is inexpensive to make and continues to be a family favorite. The dish is named salmon croquette, but it has no breading or panko flakes. It is more similar to a light, savory pancake. Milk, an egg, flour and baking soda make the salmon patty light and tender after being fried. Cheryl always keeps cans of salmon in the pantry, as her grandchildren love to eat this recipe with steamed rice and garnished with ketchup. Within 30 minutes, you can easily put a meal on the table.

Salmon Croquettes

Ingredients:

• 1 (14.75-ounce) can pink salmon

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

• Neutral oil to fry

Directions:

Drain salmon and discard large bones. Mix salmon in a

bowl with egg, milk, flour and baking soda. Heat a skillet to medium-high and fill oil to reach 1/4-inch deep. Using a ladle, put the batter into the hot skillet. Each croquette should be about 4-inches in diameter. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until browned, then flip over and cook the other side. Remove and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.

Makes about 6-7 croquettes.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.