Back in the Day | Crave Easy salmon patties By Lynette Lo Tom March 19, 2024 Updated 9:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo Many years ago, Cheryl Tom Parker of Maunawili asked her mother-in-law, Virginia Parker, what recipes her new husband, John, liked. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Many years ago, Cheryl Tom Parker of Maunawili asked her mother-in-law, Virginia Parker, what recipes her new husband, John, liked. Her mother-in-law shared this unusual dish that is inexpensive to make and continues to be a family favorite. The dish is named salmon croquette, but it has no breading or panko flakes. It is more similar to a light, savory pancake. Milk, an egg, flour and baking soda make the salmon patty light and tender after being fried. Cheryl always keeps cans of salmon in the pantry, as her grandchildren love to eat this recipe with steamed rice and garnished with ketchup. Within 30 minutes, you can easily put a meal on the table. Salmon Croquettes Ingredients: • 1 (14.75-ounce) can pink salmon • 1 large egg, beaten • 1/2 cup milk • 1/2 cup flour • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda • Neutral oil to fry Directions: Drain salmon and discard large bones. Mix salmon in a bowl with egg, milk, flour and baking soda. Heat a skillet to medium-high and fill oil to reach 1/4-inch deep. Using a ladle, put the batter into the hot skillet. Each croquette should be about 4-inches in diameter. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until browned, then flip over and cook the other side. Remove and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately. Makes about 6-7 croquettes. Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information. Previous Story A simple salad Next Story Own the Morning